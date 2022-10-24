Life.Style.Live!

Gillespie Florists showcase fall, Halloween floral arrangements

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Don’t allow your home to go bare this fall season! Instead, decorate it with beautiful and fun décor with help from Gillespie Florists!

They currently have Halloween roses in stock. They can also create unique fall and Halloween-themed arrangements, and they have a fun event coming up in honor of Halloween.

Flower & Treat is happening on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pets are welcome! Kids will get a free flower and treat, and dogs will get a free treat from Paw Street Bakery (a local small business that hand makes dogs treats located in Plainfield, IN).

Gillespie Florists also has an upcoming class so you can learn how to design your own floral arrangements.

Use the discount code “LSL” to receive $10 off an order equaling a total of $50 or more.

For more information, click here and visit:

Twitter: @gillespiefloris

Facebook: facebook.com/gillespieflorists 

Linkedin: Company Profile: linkedin.com/company/gillespie-florists 

YouTube Channel: youtube.com/user/GillespieFlorists 

Instagram: @gillespieflorists

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tracking Tuesday’s rain, then much cooler for Wednesday

Weather Blog /

Chucky seeks revenge in new TV series airing on SYFY, USA Network

Life.Style.Live! /

Dunkin’ showcases Halloween-themed donuts, bone-chillingly bold Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato returns

Life.Style.Live! /

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.