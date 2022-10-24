Life.Style.Live!

Gillespie Florists showcase fall, Halloween floral arrangements

Don’t allow your home to go bare this fall season! Instead, decorate it with beautiful and fun décor with help from Gillespie Florists!

They currently have Halloween roses in stock. They can also create unique fall and Halloween-themed arrangements, and they have a fun event coming up in honor of Halloween.

Flower & Treat is happening on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pets are welcome! Kids will get a free flower and treat, and dogs will get a free treat from Paw Street Bakery (a local small business that hand makes dogs treats located in Plainfield, IN).

Gillespie Florists also has an upcoming class so you can learn how to design your own floral arrangements.

Use the discount code “LSL” to receive $10 off an order equaling a total of $50 or more.

