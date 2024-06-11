Gillespie Florists talks trend with stylish wrapped bouquets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As social media continues to influence trends in every aspect of our lives, Gillespie Florists steps into the limelight with a flourish, showcasing their latest creation: stylish wrapped bouquets. In a recent TV news segment, Genia Stringer, the Social Media Specialist and Floral Designer at Gillespie Florists, shared the secrets behind Instagram-worthy floral arrangements.

“We have glitter in the shop, and that sort of charged if you want to add that on there. Just a little something extra. I think it’s really pretty,” said Stringer.

Stringer’s insights into the meticulous crafting process shed light on the surge of interest in these bouquets, particularly on platforms like TikTok. With roses reigning as the favored flower, Stringer emphasized the significance of the outer wrap, which serves not only as a protective layer but also as a statement piece, adding a burst of coordinating color.

“You can choose the silver you can choose the brown paper or you can just get the regular cellophane, and then we’ll just wrap tissue paper with it. It’s really just preference,” said Stringer.

“These bouquets are perfect gifts for loved ones, including spouses, significant others, mothers, sisters, daughters, Quincenera celebrations, weddings, senior pictures, prom, birthdays, anniversaries,” Stringer added.

With customization at the forefront, Gillespie Florists aims to cater to the diverse preferences of their clientele. From glitter embellishments to a choice between silver, brown paper, or traditional cellophane wrapping, Stringer highlights the flexibility offered to customers, ensuring each bouquet is a unique expression of sentiment and style.