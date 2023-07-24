Gillespie Florists to host birthday party for furry friends

Join us in a whimsical and furry-filled adventure as we chat with Sarah Gillespie, the heart behind Gillespie Florists, about their upcoming Birthday Party extravaganza for two of their adorable shop dogs, Evie and Minnie!

Set to take place on Saturday, July 29th, from 1-2 p.m., this celebration promises to be a pool party like no other for our four-legged friends. Nestled in the grassy/wooded area behind the store, the party will feature several kiddie pools, offering the pups a chance to cool off and splash around. As we dive into the pet-tastic details, Sarah will regale us with her delightful stories of trying to fit all the dogs into swimsuits, complete with hilarious photos of the dogs modeling their swimwear.

Prepare for laughter as we learn about their cheeky 140lb great dane, who has opted for some skinny-dipping fun! To make this celebration even sweeter, Paw Street Bakery in Plainfield has graciously provided refreshing treats for both pets and their human companions. Stay tuned for a heartwarming and joyous event, where flowers and furry friends come together in a celebration of love and happiness!