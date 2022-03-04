Life.Style.Live!

Gina Ferwerda prepares Irish Beer Cheese Soup

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe Developer Gina Ferwerda joined us today to share her recipe for Irish Beer Cheese Soup!

JALAPEÑO IRISH BEER CHEESE SOUP

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1½ cups chicken broth
1½ cups heavy cream
½ tablespoon House Seasoning (pinches of salt, pepper, granulated garlic, onion, and smoked paprika, to taste)
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup diced carrots
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons flour
12 ounces craft beer
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
8 ounces shredded sharp white cheddar cheese
8 ounces shredded Gouda cheese
2 tablespoons diced jalapeños
1 cup cooked and chopped corned beef or pastrami

Garnish

4 slices cooked bacon, chopped
House-seasoned croutons
Chives

Directions

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together chicken broth, heavy cream, and House Seasoning. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and keep warm.

Add onions and carrots to saucepan and cook over medium heat until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add butter and melt, then add flour and cook for 1 to 2 more minutes. Whisk in beer and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes. Slowly whisk in the warm broth-and-cream mixture. Continue to cook and whisk until soup is thickened. Reduce heat to low, then add cheeses and stir to thoroughly combine. Fold in jalapeños and chopped meat, and keep warm until ready to serve.

