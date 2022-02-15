Life.Style.Live!

Gip Got Tips restaurant offers BBQ with a unique smokey flavor

They’re best known for their slow-smoked rib and chicken tips, but Gip Got Tips has a lot more to offer when it comes to their meat and side dishes!

Co-owners Dwayne and Stephanie Gibson joined us today to share everything you need to know about their restaurant.

The team says they had such a successful Super Bowl weekend that they sold out of everything, and will reopen on Friday, February 18.







The restaurant is located at 2073 N. Emerson AVE. Indianapolis, IN.

You can also find them at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse serving food during the Pacers game on Wednesday, February 23.

For more information visit, Gipgottips.com.