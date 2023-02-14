Life.Style.Live!

Girl Scouts Cookie Cook-Off

by: Divine Triplett
Local chefs will compete in an annual Girl Scouts Cookie Cook-Off!

Chef Felicia Grady joined Tuesdays “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great recipes that are perfect for you and your significant other this Valentine’s Day!

Grady prepared raspberry crunch chicken with peach Moscato sauce. She also decorated fruits after dipping them in chocolate. The food was delicious!

The cook-off is happening at 7 a.m. on Feb. 16. Winners will be announced at the CareSource Courtside Club at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

