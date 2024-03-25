Girls in STEM Academy set to open in 2024 on Indianapolis’s Northwest Side

Indianapolis is set to welcome a new educational initiative, the Girls in STEM Academy, in 2024. This innovative, all-girls public school for grades K-8 aims to bridge the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers. Currently, women occupy only about 28% of all STEM positions, a disparity the academy seeks to address by introducing girls to STEM fields from a young age, thereby fostering interest and confidence.

Located on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, the Girls in STEM Academy is a collaboration between Paramount Schools of Excellence, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, Every Girl Can STEM™, and Purdue Polytechnic High School. This partnership underscores a commitment to creating an educational environment that values safety, confidence, and the success of each student.

STEM professionals often enjoy a significant earnings advantage, with salaries up to 66% higher than those in non-STEM fields. The academy aims to equip students with the skills necessary to excel in high-demand STEM careers, thereby ensuring greater equity and opportunity in the workforce. The school’s curriculum is designed not only to provide a strong foundation in STEM subjects but also to integrate core academic content, thereby preparing students for success throughout their educational and professional journeys.

The Girls in STEM Academy will adopt the Paramount model of education, known for its integrated, research-based curriculum and commitment to academic excellence. Paramount Schools of Excellence, recognized among Indiana’s top 200 schools for Promising Practices in STEM Education, brings a proven track record of empowering students to achieve their potential. The school culture will align closely with the Girl Scouts’ focus on character development, emphasizing the cultivation of tomorrow’s leaders.

Enrollment for the 2024-25 academic year is now open, offering families an opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking initiative. With a vision to nurture the talents and interests of Hoosier girls in STEM, the Girls in STEM Academy represents a significant step toward fostering innovation and community growth by investing in the potential of young women.