Girls Positivity Club: Fall fun with confidence-boosting activities for kids

Join us for a session with Melissa Jones, the founder of Girls Positivity Club, as we explore engaging and confidence-boosting fall activities that the whole family can enjoy.

From crafting Confidence Pumpkins with empowering affirmations to getting your little chefs involved in the kitchen with Kid-Friendly Pumpkin Recipes, including Pumpkin Pancakes, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, and Pumpkin Smoothies – these activities are designed not only for fun but also to help your kids develop essential life skills and self-confidence.

Plus, don’t miss the Pumpkin Painting Party, where artistic expression and teamwork take center stage.

It’s a celebration of fall, imagination, and positivity that your child will cherish along with newfound skills and confidence.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make this fall season extra special for your family!