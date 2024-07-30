Girls Positivity Club inspires confidence with back-to-school tips

Melissa Jones, known for her positivity, which she shares with the young girls she mentors. Melissa runs the Girls Positivity Club, founded in 2019. The club provides a positive environment for girls.

Melissa shared that her summer was filled with summer camps, where the girls enjoyed activities like baking chocolate chip muffins. She introduced an idea to add positivity to school supplies by decorating them with encouraging messages. This helps boost confidence as students prepare for the school year. The girls decorated items like pencils and rulers with messages such as “Believe you can and you will.”

The girls shared their goals for the school year. Sadie wants to make new friends and have a great time, while Harper looks forward to watching the new Ghostbusters movie with friends. Melissa emphasized the importance of family time, even as summer ends. She suggested simple activities like eating dinner together and sharing positive moments of the day.

Melissa also created a family bucket list for the end of summer, with activities like attending the state fair and river rafting. Harper mentioned her love for riding ponies and her wish to get one.

Melissa, Sadie, and Harper spread positivity and practical advice for families preparing for the new school year.