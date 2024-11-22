Patty’s Picks: ‘Gladiator II’, ‘Wicked’

Two highly anticipated films hit theaters this weekend, offering audiences blockbuster entertainment as the holiday season begins. “Gladiator II,” a sequel arriving 24 years after the original, and “Wicked,” the adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, bring action, drama, and musical magic to the big screen.

“Gladiator II” picks up the story years after the events of the first film. Lucius, the son of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe in the original, is now navigating a dangerous path as a reluctant gladiator. The film introduces new challenges, including battles against digitally rendered animals such as monkeys, sharks, and a rhinoceros. Directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott, who helmed the original, the film also stars Denzel Washington in a Machiavellian role.

“This is an action-packed drama with strong performances,” says film critic Patty Spitler, who recommends revisiting the original film to get reacquainted with its story. “It’s rated R and runs 2 hours and 28 minutes. I give it 3.5 out of 5 swords, as nothing quite tops the original.”

The second release, “Wicked,” brings the beloved stage production to the silver screen. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the film explores the backstory of “The Wizard of Oz” through the lens of the unlikely friendship between these two characters. The narrative delves into their opposing paths—one staying true to her values, while the other seeks popularity and power. Jeff Goldblum appears as the Wizard, with a performance Spitler describes as “perfection.”

“Wicked” is visually stunning, with standout musical moments and a rich connection to its theatrical roots. “It’s rated PG and runs 2 hours and 40 minutes,” Spitler says. “I give it 4 out of 5 Wizards for its incredible visual appeal and compelling performances.”

The film is the first of a two-part adaptation, with the sequel slated for release in November 2025. Moviegoers are urged to enjoy the immersive experience but are reminded by theaters to refrain from singing along during the screening.

Both films mark major cinematic events, drawing significant promotional efforts and setting the tone for awards season. Fans of the original “Gladiator” and the Broadway musical “Wicked” are likely to find plenty to enjoy in these new releases.

For more information about these films, visit its respective website at gladiator.movie and universalpictures.com/movies/wicked.