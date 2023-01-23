Life.Style.Live!

Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.

The Indianapolis Home Show is open Fridays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. 

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss

All Indiana /

Three magical, musical events with the Actor’s Theatre of Indiana

Life.Style.Live! /

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Politics /

IMPD Chief Taylor talks about violence in Indy, mass shooting in California

Local /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.