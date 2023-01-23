Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne

Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
The Indianapolis Home Show is open Fridays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.