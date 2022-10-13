Life.Style.Live!

Glitz & Glamour Foundation to host event raising money for breast cancer survivors

by: Tierra Carpenter
The Glitz and Glamour Foundation is hosting an event this weekend to benefit breast cancer survivors and raise awareness.

Denise Sanders, president/founder of Glitz and Glamour Foundation, and Dawn Hughes, breast cancer survivor and ambassador of Glitz and Glamour Foundation, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the event.

It’s happening on Sunday, October 16 at Biltwell Event Center (950 S White River Pkwy.)

For more information, click here and visit:

FB: Glitz and Glamour Charity Foundation  

IG: glitzandglamm_ 

