Global Fest Indy 2023

Global Fest Indy is an annual celebration of cultures and communities that brings people together for a day filled with cultural richness and diversity.

Hosted by Donovan CPAs, this vibrant event takes place on September 16, 2023, from noon to 10:00 p.m. at 4550 Central Avenue in Midtown, Indianapolis.

Global Fest offers a delightful array of live international music, a variety of food and drink trucks serving global cuisines, a curated selection of artisans showcasing their crafts, and engaging activities for kids representing cultures from around the world.

The best part? Admission is completely free and open to the public, making it an accessible and inclusive celebration for all.

Proceeds from the event go to support the Center for Inquiry 70, an Indianapolis Public School magnet dedicated to promoting intercultural understanding and respect through the International Baccalaureate Organization model.

Join us at Global Fest to experience the world’s cultural tapestry right in the heart of Indianapolis.

For more information, visit www.globalfestindy.org or learn about Center For Inquiry 70 at https://myips.org/cfischools/cfi-school-70/.

Please note that while admission is free, food, drinks, and some activities may require purchases on-site.