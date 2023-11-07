Gobble up the fun at the Annual Turkey Burn 5k and Kids Run

Get ready to gobble and wobble at the Annual Turkey Burn!!! 🦃🔥

The Ramey family’s cherished tradition is back for its 11th year!

It’s happening at Craig Park in Greenwood, Indiana on Thanksgiving Day morning for a 5k and kids run that’s all about community, family, and fighting childhood hunger.

Lace up your running shoes, gather your loved ones, and get ready to come together to make a difference.

Every penny raised will go directly to local schools, ensuring that no child in our community goes to bed hungry.

Those in attendance can expect laughter, joy, and that “runners high” you’ve heard so much about.

For the little ones, there’s a special kids run/walk, led by our celebrity turkey! 🦃🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️

Let’s make this year’s Turkey Burn the best one yet! 🧡 #TurkeyBurn2023 #CommunityStrong #FightHunger