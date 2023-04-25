Going bananas for baseball! Savannah Bananas coming to Indy 🍌

Get ready to go bananas! The Savannah Bananas, known for their fun and circus-like baseball experience, are bringing their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour to Victory Field on Friday, June 30. The Bananas will face off against their rivals, the Party Animals, under the rules of Banana Ball, a game that guarantees entertainment and competitive play.

The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun, and their on-field antics and “monkey business” have attracted thousands of fans in Savannah, Georgia, and beyond. The Bananas’ K Club is their official fan club, which includes invites to exclusive events and guaranteed access to purchase tickets before games are sold out.

Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager Randy Lewandowski is excited to welcome the Bananas to Victory Field, saying they provide a fun and family-friendly baseball experience for fans of all ages. Chris Gahl, Executive Vice President of Visit Indy, sees this as a great opportunity to drive more visitors to the city during the height of summer travel.

The Bananas’ growing popularity and social media presence are sure to catch the attention of potential visitors looking for a unique summer experience, and Downtown Indy, Inc.’s President/CEO Taylor Schaffer believes that the addition of the always-entertaining Savannah Bananas to Victory Field’s already one-of-a-kind experience will give baseball fans another reason to come downtown and enjoy the vibrant and exciting roster of events planned for 2023 in the Mile Square and beyond.

Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner, is fired up to bring the Banana Ball show to Indianapolis and showcase their unique brand that is changing the way fans enjoy a trip out to the ballpark. The game promises to be an entertainment-packed and competitive one that fans won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned for ticket sales, which will be sold exclusively by the Savannah Bananas, and sign up to receive presale alerts on their website.