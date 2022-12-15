Life.Style.Live!

Goodbye Randall and Sweet Escape Cake Company

We’re celebrating “Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome’s last day by enjoying one of his favorite pastimes with him, which is of course, eating delicious food!

What makes it even better, is this food is almost too beautiful too eat, but of course, we had to try it anyway.

Danielle Glass, operations manager of Sweet Escape Cake Company, and Olesya Marble, assistant manager of Sweet Escape Cake Company, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase the amazing desserts they created in Randall’s honor.

