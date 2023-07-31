Goody 2 Treats bringing new sweets and treats to 16 Tech

Get ready for a delectable treat as we welcome Lauren Goodrich, the owner of Goody 2 Treats, along with Averi Hittle from 16 Tech, to the show! Goody 2 Treats is a brand new vendor at The Amp, located at the heart of the 16 Tech Innovation District in Indy. This weekend marks their grand opening, and they are bringing a mouthwatering array of cupcakes and desserts that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy! For our out-of-town viewers, you’re in for a delightful surprise as August is peach month, and Goody 2 Treats has its famous Peach Cobbler Cupcakes ready to indulge your senses. Get your notepads ready because we’ve got some amazing show and tell in store, with interactive demonstrations that’ll make your sweet tooth tingle!

(WISH Photos)

First, we discussed the story behind Goody 2 Treats and learned about their specialty in cupcakes and desserts. Lauren Goodrich, a Black woman-owned entrepreneur, shared her journey and passion for creating delectable treats. Secondly, we explored the exciting details about The Amp at 16 Tech. As Indy’s newest culinary hub, it houses a variety of innovative local culinary and retail concepts, including the vibrant Goody 2 Treats.

Goody 2 Treats will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get ready to treat yourself to a delightful culinary experience at The Amp and indulge in Goody 2 Treats’ heavenly cupcakes and desserts!