Gordon’s Milkshake Bar owner whips up fall shakes, dessert

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar owner Carl Gordon joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” for our “Saved by the Bell” themed Halloween special! Here’s more from him:

Gordons Milkshake Bar opened in 2019 and has been a hit ever since on Mass Ave. The foot traffic with all the new business in the area is great. Our second location in Carmel opened in Dec. of 2022, and it’s more family-oriented, which is awesome to have the best of both worlds. I’m also personally at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum every Thursday serving up milkshakes! 

