Graeter’s Ice Cream: The return of ‘Chunky Chunky Hippo’

Just in time for Fiona’s birthday bash, Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back the much-loved Chunky Chunky Hippo.

Picture this: a toffee ice cream base with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.

It’s not just a hit with the grown-ups; even the kids who are crazy about peanuts are going to be all over this one!

But that’s not all – Graeter’s is also serving up Chocolate Coconut Almond Chip.

If you’re here with company, why not treat yourselves to the famous Chocolate Coconut Almond Dream Sundae?

It’s perfect for sharing and diving into a world of chocolatey, coconutty, almond goodness.