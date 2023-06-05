Graeter’s releases new bonus ice cream flavor

Graeter’s ice cream introduces bonus flavors annually. This year, Graeter’s ice cream will be releasing five bonus flavors.

The second flavor of the year has just been released, Hot Honey Crunch!

The new flavor is made with a crunchy honeycomb, sweet icing pieces, and a little heat in this hot honey ice cream.

The first bonus flavor of the year was Dough’licious. A caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough, and brownie pieces.

Each Bonus Flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone it is retired for the year. Grab the new, Hot Honey Crunch flavor while you can in Graeter’s store or online!