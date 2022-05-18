Life.Style.Live!

Grammy-winning artists Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp band to perform at Indiana Cajun/Zydeco Crawfish Festival this weekend

This family-friendly festival has fun written all over it!

On May 20 and 21, you’re invited to attend the Inaugural Crawfish Festival happening this weekend at Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground in beautiful Bean Blossom, Indiana.

There you can enjoy two days of live crawfish boils, live music, second line, golf cart parades, a gumbo cookoff, crawfish races, crawfish eating contests, musician workshops and so much more.

The Grammy-winning group Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp band will perform are set to perform, and they spoke to “Life.Style.Live!” host Randall Newsome about what you can expect from his performance, the future of the Zydeco genre and more.

For more information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/inaugural-indiana-cajunzydeco-crawfish-festival-tickets-224011744157.