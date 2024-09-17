Grande Masquerade Night to raise money for Damien Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- This is the 37th anniversary for the Damien Center, it’s also the 37th year they have hosted Grande Masquerade to raise money for the center.

Grande Masquerade is one of Indianapolis’ premier philanthropic events drawing nearly a thousand attendees.

It raises vital funds allowing Damien Center to continue offering its one-stop-shop approach to HIV prevention, carefree of charge.

The event will take place October 19 at the JW Marriott.

Attendees should be dressed in there best “Hollywood” attire.

Tickets can be purchased here.