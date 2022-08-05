Life.Style.Live!

GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!

Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets.

The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!

Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful Rescue, joins Deputy Chief Chris Liggett, Eaton Police Department to tell us more:

GRATEFUL FEST

Singer Jennie Devoe takes to the stage from 1PM to 3PM. Meet Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler and KJ the Kitty Correspondent at the VIP tent!

14-year-old Emery Jane Allen singing the National Anthem. Then, Dixie the Praying Dog leads the Pet Parade and Cutest Pet Contest. Participants can Paint their Pet’s Portrait and shop for gifts from the Grateful store! Make your own tye-dyed shirts and more!

Buy your tennis balls and watch police K9s fetch your ball for prizes as the popular Fetch event returns. Reserve your seat and paintbrush for the Paint Your Pet class. Car enthusiasts will enjoy the Big Countywide Jeep Show – with Jeeps lining the Midway. Families can learn safety lessons from Fire Safety and K9 demonstrations.

Meet your favorite Princess and Star Wars characters – a crowd favorite at Grateful Fest!

To learn more, visit Gratefulfest.org.