Life.Style.Live!

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary rescues dogs from puppy mill, two available for adoption

Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary recently rescued seven Aussie Doodle puppies from a puppy mill, and two of the dogs are blind and mostly deaf.

Their names are Diamond and Lilly.

Pamela Terhune, president and founder, Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to tell us about these dogs and why they’d be a great fit for your family.

