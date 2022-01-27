Life.Style.Live!

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary seeks homes for at least 11 puppies whose parents were saved from backyard breeder

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary got quite the surprise when two of the fifteen dogs they rescued from a backyard breeder turned out to be pregnant with puppies.

One of them recently gave birth to 11 puppies and is now being cared for at Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary in Muncie.

Pamela Terhune, founder and president of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary joined us today with an update on the eleven puppies. She also shared their names and a video of them.

Most of the adult dogs in the original group have been adopted, and in about seven weeks the eleven puppies will be ready to go to their forever homes as well.

Those interested in adopting one of the puppies or any dog at Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary can visit, gratefulrescue.org.

