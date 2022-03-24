Life.Style.Live!

Grateful Rescue to host first annual gala with special guest Al Unser Jr.

Race legends and champions for rescue pets are joining forces for a fantastic night of inspiration, celebration and fun at the first annual Grateful Gala!

Patty Spitler, Pet Pals TV host, joined us Thursday with Pamela Terhune, founder and president of Grateful Rescue, to share more about the big event where you can see Spitler as the host and racing legend Al Unser Jr. as the special guest.

The special evening is happening on Saturday, April 2 at the Skyline Club, atop the One America Building in Downtown Indianapolis. Admission is by ticket only and tickets can be purchased at GratefulRescue.org.

Entertainment for the night will include singer/songwriter Jennie DeVo performing an acoustic set and Retro Rewind DJ Travis Bell.

Proceeds from the event will help Grateful Rescue take unwanted dogs & cats, rehabilitate them and find them loving homes.

Grateful Rescue will soon begin construction on 38-acres of land on the west side of Muncie operating as Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary.

Grateful Rescue already provides community services for veterans and active military, dogs reading with kids, nursing home and hospice tours. The organization also advocates for the humane treatment of all animals, all in a beautiful sanctuary setting where stress-free animals will connect with happy people.

For more information, visit GratefulRescue.org.