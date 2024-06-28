Search
Great grilling secrets from Food Network’s Courtney Rada

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready to elevate your summer grilling with tips from Food Network host and grill expert, Courtney Rada. Known for her show “CARNIVOROUS” and as a judge on “Ultimate Summer Cook-Off,” Courtney is sharing her secrets just in time for July 4th.

She joined us to share her best grilling secrets during a special National Grilling Month Show-and-Tell preview interview.

Whether you’re making classic burgers with a twist, juicy steaks, flavorful kabobs, or something more adventurous, Courtney has the tips you need to impress your guests.

Courtney’s ‘CARNIVOROUS’ Grilling Inspiration:

  • Recipe Revolution: Discover unique and homestyle favorites to add to your grill menu.
  • Toasts for the Season: Find out the latest trending, thirst-quenching drinks to pair with your meals.
  • Backyard Menu Must-Haves: Learn about the perfect sides to complement any meal.
  • Grilling Trends: Get the scoop on what’s “HOT” on the grill this season.

Don’t miss out on these great grilling secrets!

