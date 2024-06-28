Great grilling secrets from Food Network’s Courtney Rada

Get ready to elevate your summer grilling with tips from Food Network host and grill expert, Courtney Rada. Known for her show “CARNIVOROUS” and as a judge on “Ultimate Summer Cook-Off,” Courtney is sharing her secrets just in time for July 4th.

She joined us to share her best grilling secrets during a special National Grilling Month Show-and-Tell preview interview.

Whether you’re making classic burgers with a twist, juicy steaks, flavorful kabobs, or something more adventurous, Courtney has the tips you need to impress your guests.

Courtney’s ‘CARNIVOROUS’ Grilling Inspiration:

Recipe Revolution: Discover unique and homestyle favorites to add to your grill menu.

Discover unique and homestyle favorites to add to your grill menu. Toasts for the Season: Find out the latest trending, thirst-quenching drinks to pair with your meals.

Find out the latest trending, thirst-quenching drinks to pair with your meals. Backyard Menu Must-Haves: Learn about the perfect sides to complement any meal.

Learn about the perfect sides to complement any meal. Grilling Trends: Get the scoop on what’s “HOT” on the grill this season.

Don’t miss out on these great grilling secrets!