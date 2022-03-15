Life.Style.Live!

Green’s Lawn Care owner shares why it’s time to start killing weeds, how he can help

Right now, is one of the best times to get your lawn in tip-top shape!

Matt Green, owner of Green’s Lawn Care, joined us today to share how him and his team can help. They specialize in fertilization, weed control and exterior pest control.

Green says now is the time to apply pre-emergent to your lawn, which stops grassy weeds and crab grass. He says this needs to happen prior to the soil temp hitting 50 degrees, but it’s very tough to do as a homeowner to make sure you are getting the proper amount of product on your lawn.

That’s where it’s best to bring in one of his techs because they’re trained on calibration and all of their equipment is calibrated regularly.

Green’s Lawn Care is focused on providing the best customer service. They have staff in their office to answer every phone call. They also knock on customers doors to let them know we are on their property. Included in your service are rain gauges to help with watering needs. They also focus on education and content delivery to the clients via YouTube videos and emails. Their goal is the best results possible, and Green says that takes teamwork on both sides.

For more information visit, GreensLCPS.com Social Media: facebook.com/greenslcps.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GREEN’S LAWN CARE.