Green’s Lawncare goes beyond fertilization, focuses on community

Green’s Lawncare is not only all about giving customers the best lawn possible; they’re also focused on the quality of life of their customers and improving the community.

Matt Green, owner of Green’s Lawncare, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what sets Green’s Lawncare apart from the rest of our industry. Here’s more from him:

We are specialists:

When it comes to pest control, they have you covered from the beginning to the end of the season, and if you have a breakthrough they’ll come back and spray again for free. Their techs focus on fertilization, weed control and exterior pest control (perimeter pest control, flea and tick applications and mosquito control).

You do not want a jack of all trades master of none spreading chemicals on your property. You want someone that is highly trained and passionate about their career. Many of these one-stop shops hire anyone that has a pulse, and you certainly don’t want that person spreading chemicals all over your property.

They pay their staff well above “living wage” and offer benefits (The current “living wage” in Indiana is $13.44/hr.), which is rare in our industry. Their type of services have always been viewed as “dumb labor” however, fertilization and pest control are both skilled labor careers and should be compensated as such.

Green’s Lawncare has a focus on our culture and our team. They believe that staff members that are paid well and enjoy their career will provide much better results for our clients. Here’s more from him:

Heavily involved in community philanthropy:

It’s also an organization with an owner who is extremely community-oriented. Green’s Lawncare sponsors classrooms so teachers have necessary supplies, provides Greencare for troops and partners with the Lawn Mower Project to help young people start their own lawn care businesses.

Green Trades:

This is a new endeavor of Green’s where he does public speaking and works with the youth teaching them the benefits of their industry and showing them that there are other paths in life with skilled trades.

For more information visit, GreensLCPS.com.

Social Media: facebook.com/greenslcps.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GREEN’S LAWN CARE.