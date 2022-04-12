Life.Style.Live!

Green’s Lawncare partners with Lawn Mower Project helping youth start businesses

Green’s Lawncare isn’t only a thriving business providing residential lawn care and maintenance services. It’s also an organization with an owner who is extremely community oriented. Green’s lawncare sponsors classrooms so teachers have necessary supplies, provides Greencare for troops and partners with the Lawn Mower Project to help young people start their own lawncare businesses.

Matt Green, owner of Green’s Lawn Care, and Gary Szymczak, founder of the Lawn Mower Project, joined us today to discuss their collaboration.

The Lawn Mower Project serves underserved youth by teaching the business and life skills through starting a lawn mowing business. We give them the support and resources they need.

Green says, “We are a lawncare company first, but our company’s values involve supporting the families that directly support our business and livelihood. We give back to the community in very meaningful ways, so you are supporting an organization that truly cares about the community.”

Green’s Lawn Care is focused on providing the best customer service. They have staff in their office to answer every phone call. They will also knock on customers doors to let them know we are on their property. Included in your service are rain gauges to help with watering needs. They also focus on education and content delivery to the clients via YouTube videos and emails. Their goal is the best results possible, and Green says that takes teamwork on both sides.

For more information visit, GreensLCPS.com and thelawnmowerproject.org. Social Media: facebook.com/greenslcps.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GREEN’S LAWN CARE.