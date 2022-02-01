Life.Style.Live!

Groundhog Day festivities return to Hope Town Square

Groundhog Day is tomorrow, February 2, and the town of Hope is ready to celebrate while their groundhog Hope shares their prediction with the tow.

Matt Lee, executive director of “Main Street of HOPE” and David Miller, Hope Indiana librarian and actor for the Groundhog Day Event, joined us today to share what you can expect at during the festivities and what it means to their town.

Spectators will begin to gather at the Hope Town Square while Polka Music is playing at 8 a.m. in the Hope Town Square. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. Immediately following the ceremony there will be fellowship, photos, and light breakfast at Willow Leaves of Hope with fresh donuts provided by the Hope Amish store Swiss Maid.



For more information visit, Facebook.com/Main-Street-of-HOPE-547436892099820.