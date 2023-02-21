Life.Style.Live!

GXO Logistics offers careers with flexible shifts, competitive pay, and more

GXO Logistics, one of the top Logistics companies in the United States, is now hiring in their Lebanon location for careers serving one of the world’s largest apparel brands.

Fred Boyd and Kristy Applegate joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the company and the available positions.

Multiple positions are available with flexible shifts, career development, competitive pay, and benefits that start on day one of employment.

You’re invited to join more than 3,000 professionals in Central Indiana who have already found a career at GXO Logistics.

Click here for more information.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GXO LOGISTICS.