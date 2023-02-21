Life.Style.Live!

GXO Logistics offers careers with flexible shifts, competitive pay, and more

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

GXO Logistics, one of the top Logistics companies in the United States, is now hiring in their Lebanon location for careers serving one of the world’s largest apparel brands. 

Fred Boyd and Kristy Applegate joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the company and the available positions. 

Multiple positions are available with flexible shifts, career development, competitive pay, and benefits that start on day one of employment.

You’re invited to join more than 3,000 professionals in Central Indiana who have already found a career at GXO Logistics. 

Click here for more information.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GXO LOGISTICS.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana lawmakers advance bills to outlaw machine-gun conversion devices

I-Team 8 /

Indiana Senate approves bill criminalizing protests outside people’s homes

Indiana News /

Indianapolis Blacks own homes at same rate as they did in 1960s

I-Team 8 /

The Passport Abuser on Instagram discusses traveling solo

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.