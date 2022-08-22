Life.Style.Live!

Hagerstown All-Stars compete in Little League World Series

“It’s been a blast!” Days after his team defeated the All-Stars from Davenport, Iowa, Manager Patrick Vinson was still upbeat as he appeared on “Life.Style.Live!” Flanked by the young player, Caden Hall, who connected for the game-winning hit, Vinson maintained his team is having fun in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I was asking him (Hall) if he’s ready for it to be over and he said ‘no.’ He’s ready to go and we’re having a blast. It’s exhausting, but it’s good exhaustion,” Vinson said as he and Hall stood before the backdrop of the Williamsport ballpark where they won last week.

We asked Caden what was running through his mind when he stepped to the plate with all the marbles on the line. “I was thinking to myself, just put the ball in play,” young Hall said thoughtfully. “Make the defense do something wrong.”

The Davenport defense did just that. Hall hit a ball hard to the Iowa shortstop who touched second to begin the double play but then threw the ball wildly over his first baseman’s outstretched arm to allow the winning run to come home. “It was very exciting,” the young player said. “I’ve never done something like that.”

As this article is posted online, the Hagerstown All-Stars are undefeated in World Series Play. We asked coach Vinson to commit to a team visit to the “Life.Style.Live!” studios win or lose when the team comes home to Indiana. “Absolutely” the manager assured us.

Wednesday’s game can be watched liv on ESNP at 3 p.m.

