Halloween pet safety tips from Tom Dock to keep your furry friends safe

Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospital joined with Kratos, to discuss Halloween safety for pets. While Halloween can be a fun time for families, the festivities can pose risks for pets, particularly with strangers at the door and candy around the house.

Dock explained that dogs, being naturally territorial, may react unpredictably to people in costumes, making it wise to place them in a quiet room with music or the TV on to help reduce anxiety. For pets who may be tempted by Halloween treats, Dock emphasized the importance of monitoring candy consumption. Milk chocolate, which is most common on Halloween, is still toxic to pets, but larger dogs can typically handle more without severe issues. Small dogs, however, may be at greater risk. “If they eat a full bag, it’s best to call a veterinarian,” Dock advised, especially for small breeds like Yorkies or Maltese.

Dock also cautioned pet owners to watch for products containing Xylitol, an artificial sweetener that can cause a sudden drop in blood sugar, leading to a medical emergency. He recommended being proactive by putting candy out of reach and closely observing pets. Wrappers, sticks, and foil can also cause intestinal obstructions, adding another layer of concern.

Halloween’s busy nature, with friends and family stopping by, can increase the chance of pets escaping. Dock advised microchipping pets to ensure they can be easily located if they slip outside. For pet costumes, Dock suggested that if an animal seems uncomfortable or stressed, it’s best to skip the outfit and let them celebrate “in their birthday suit.”