Tips to support individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities during Halloween

As Halloween approaches, many people look forward to the sights and sounds of the season. However, for individuals with autism or sensory sensitivities, it can present significant challenges. Morgan Allen of Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers discusses the importance of preparing for the season in a way that accommodates those sensitivities.

“One thing we know about autism is that it often involves increased sensitivity to sensory input, including visual and auditory stimuli,” Allen said. This can make the traditional Halloween experience overwhelming, especially when participants are expected to process multiple stimuli and conform to social expectations.

Allen emphasized the importance of early preparation for families with loved ones on the autism spectrum. “October 31st is just one day, but the preparation should start now,” she said. Parents are encouraged to introduce key components of Halloween activities, such as costumes, ahead of time. This can help reduce anxiety by removing the element of surprise. Costumes, for example, may need to be adjusted to be more comfortable, such as using pajamas or decorating a wagon instead.

Allen also advises breaking down the Halloween experience into smaller steps, setting clear expectations for each part of the event. “What does trick-or-treating really mean? You’re asking for a multi-step direction, from walking outside in the dark to knocking on doors,” she said. Planning the route in advance and talking through the steps can help ease the process.

For those handing out candy, Allen suggests being mindful of the diverse needs of trick-or-treaters. “We don’t know who’s coming to our door, so it’s important to be patient and reduce stimuli where possible,” she said. Blue pumpkin pails, often carried by children with autism, serve as an identifier to alert others that extra care may be needed.

The ultimate goal, Allen noted, is to create joy for all participants.