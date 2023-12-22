Hampton Designs gives tour of their holiday decor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Located at the historic Masonic Lodge in Irvington, Hampton Designs helps Life.Style.Live! get ready for the holidays.

Adam Hampton, the owner of Hampton Designs, gave a walk-in tour of his gift shop, showing off all the unique decorations and gift ideas their store has to offer.

The shop sells a variety of vintage and bold decor with trending gift items. They even helped decorate the Life.Style.Live! studio to get ready for the holidays ahead of us.

“Thank you, Life.Style.Live! for letting me decorate the studio. It’s such a pleasure to help decorate for the holidays. And thank you for visiting Hampton and company,” Adam said at the end of his tour.

