Hampton Designs showcases gifts, vintage finds, and crystals

Adam Hampton, Owner of Hampton Designs, showcased some of his favorite activities and finds from the shop today! Hampton Designs is a mix of gifts, vintage finds, crystals, and home decor, and also a member of Indiana Owned.

Some activities that Hampton loves to play with his nieces include hatching a dinosaur from an egg and growing crystal kits.

He featured vintage clothes and crystals on the show. All crystals you can get for $3! The shop features items from 45 local artists.

Upcoming events include:

July 15th: MIDSUMMERS NIGHT SCREAM. Activities on all 3 floors of the Lodge.

July 30th: Drag show benefiting Trans & Nonbinary mental wellness fund.

You can learn more about Hampton Designs here.