Hampton Designs showcases gifts, vintage finds, and crystals

Adam Hampton, Owner of Hampton Designs, showcased some of his favorite activities and finds from the shop today! Hampton Designs is a mix of gifts, vintage finds, crystals, and home decor, and also a member of Indiana Owned.
Some activities that Hampton loves to play with his nieces include hatching a dinosaur from an egg and growing crystal kits.
He featured vintage clothes and crystals on the show. All crystals you can get for $3! The shop features items from 45 local artists.
Upcoming events include:
- July 15th: MIDSUMMERS NIGHT SCREAM. Activities on all 3 floors of the Lodge.
- July 30th: Drag show benefiting Trans & Nonbinary mental wellness fund.