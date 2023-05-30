Happy George’s Singing Telegrams

Happy George’s Singing Telegrams, led by George Napier, is a thriving business operating for over five years.

Specializing in delivering messages in song, a singing telegram from Happy George is a fun and entertaining surprise for any occasion, excluding breakups.

With a unique twist on this traditional concept, Happy George incorporates elements of surprise and often includes a social media shout-out. Imagine the delight of your loved one when Happy George shows up unexpectedly at their doorstep, dressed in a costume of your choosing, to serenade them with a personalized song.

To book Happy George’s Singing Telegrams, call (812) 530-7973, email singinggeorges@gmail.com, or message them on Facebook Messenger.

Spread happiness and #gethappy with Happy George’s Singing Telegrams!