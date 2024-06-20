Hard Rock Legends premieres on A&E

Get ready for a trip down memory lane with the new A&E special, Biography®: Dee Snider.

This special gives viewers a backstage pass into the life and music of a true hard rock legend.

Dee Snider’s songs were the anthems of our youth.

Now, fans can learn more about the man behind the music.

The episode dives into Dee Snider’s journey, his iconic music, and his impact on the world of hard rock.

Don’t miss the special episode airing on Sunday, June 23rd at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

Tune in to see exclusive interviews, rare footage, and a deep look at the career of Dee Snider.