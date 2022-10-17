Life.Style.Live!

Harlem Globetrotters return to Indianapolis in January, team returns to TV after more than 40 years

The Harlem Globetrotters tickets for their Indianapolis game are officially on sale!

The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining fans and spreading goodwill around the world for almost 100 years.

Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” Globetrotter players “Scorch” and “Wham” joined us to share what makes this season so special for the team.

The electrifying scorer known as “Scorch” is first female Globetrotter to become a Guinness Book of World Record Holder for setting a record of 32 between-the-leg tumble dribbles in a minute. She’s also interested in coaching Division 1 basketball in the future and recently launched a clothing line.

Known as a street baller who can play hoops at a world-class level, “Wham” owns eight Guinness World Records titles and earned Top Rookie Player during his debut season with the team. Wham can the four-point shot from deep, and those handles have made him world-famous as a Globetrotter.

Their recent initiatives have included the anti-bullying campaign T.E.A.M. Up for Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize; and Hoops for the Troops performances at military bases.

The Globetrotters were founded in 1926 by sports agent-turned coach Abe Saperstein as the Chicago Globetrotters, becoming the Harlem Globetrotters in 1929. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are the backbone of the brand’s DNA and were created as an answer to African American basketball players who struggled to find acceptance and inclusion in many professional touring leagues across the country.

Legendary Globetrotters over the decades have included Fred “Curly” Neal, who is memorialized in the team’s 2022 tour; Meadowlark Lemon; and legendary NBA great Wilt Chamberlain.

Today’s roster welcomes male and female players from all over the country. The team made history in 1985 when they selected Lynette Woodard, captain of the gold-medal-winning 1984 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, as their first female player. The Harlem Globetrotters continue to make strides and break down barriers, finding and showcasing the very best in all of its players.

