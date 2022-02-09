Life.Style.Live!

Harmon Group owners share history of their local family-owned, minority-owned business

This locally-owned and minority-owned business is now in its third generation of Indianapolis success.

Harmon Group CEO and owner Bill Harmon and owner Willie Harmon joined us today to share the history of their company and how it’s now transitioned from Harmon Construction to the Harmon Group, consisting of three different companies under one umbrella. This includes Harmon Construction, Harmon Steel and Taylor Brothers.

The team also shared what they have overcome to reach the level they have today while being a locally-owned and minority-owned and operated Minority Business Empire.

The Harmon Group’s latest Cook Medical project was built 100% by minorities, women, veterans and disabled/locally owned subcontractors.

The business was selected by the Cook Medical president to be their 40,000 sq “Clean-Room,” plant located at E 38th St & N Sheridan Ave in the Devington Neighborhood.

They will have an open house for the building on Thursday, March 10 where other local owners and vendors can connect with other owners of Minority Business Empires.

For more information visit, HarmonGroup.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HARMON CONSTRUCTION OF THE HARMON GROUP.