Harrah’s Hoosier Park hosts Halloween-themed event for all ages

Harrah’s Hoosier Park is getting ready for a weekend of Halloween-themed family fun: a variety of activities for all ages, culminating with live horse racing. Jacob Rheinheimer with Harrah’s Hoosier Park said the event would be a family-friendly atmosphere and made it a point to go out of his way that the park is not all about adults.

“This is one of our huge focuses at Harrah’s Hoosier Park,” Rheinheimer said. “It’s making this a family fun environment, especially on the racing side where we can host a variety of events.” The “Fright Night at the Races,” will be the biggest family-oriented event of the year at the park.

Included in the lineup for the event is a horse costume contest-a competitive, fan-favorite feature. “This is the star of the show,” Rheinheimer said. “A lot of the horses in the contest are actually retired racehorses, so you get to see them in a new fun way.” He added that horses are friendly and comfortable to be with people, thus perfect participants for the contest. “They’re just big old puppy dogs,” he said, noting how impressed the costumes are year after year.

In addition to the costume contest, the park will have many other activities with a Halloween theme. Those include: a free trunk-or-treat event featuring more than 25 local vendors, a free pumpkin giveaway, a pumpkin decorating station, a corn maze, live music and much more. “It’s everything you could ask for in a Halloween weekend,” Rheinheimer said.

Pre-dressed Halloween costumes are encouraged for guests, and the event serves as a great way to test out this year’s outfits before Halloween night. “Everyone, including employees, will be dressed up,” said Rheinheimer. “It’s a perfect test run for your Halloween costumes.”

“Fright Night at the Races” also will feature live racing. Family-focused events run from 6 p.m. until about 8 or 9 p.m. Live races begin at 7 p.m. “You can enjoy the candy and activities, then check out some exciting live racing,” Rheinheimer said. The event is meant to expose more people to the racetrack as an exciting place and an entertaining venue for the whole family.

Rheinheimer is optimistic the weather forecast seems to indicate it will be a beautiful evening. “Late October can be iffy, but we’ve been lucky weather-wise,” he said. “Everything’s bigger when the lights come on, and Saturday night races add a special feel.”

For more information on “Fright Night at the Races” and other events at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, visit caesars.com/harrahs-hoosier-park.