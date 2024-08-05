Harrah’s Hoosier Park hosts 31st Dan Patch Stakes: A free, family-friendly event

Jacob Rheinheimer, Race Marketing Manager and On-Air Analyst, discusses the upcoming $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. This signature event is often referred to as the “Indy 500” of the venue, kicking off the Grand Circuit season with top horses from across North America competing. The Dan Patch Stakes, now in its 31st edition, has seen impressive performances, including last year’s victory by an Indiana-bred horse.

Rheinheimer notes that the event typically draws around 1,000 attendees who are eager to witness the high-speed action. Admission to the event is free, making it an accessible and family-friendly experience. In addition to the race, Hoosier Park offers various activities, including inflatables, obstacle courses, live music, and food trucks, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Rheinheimer emphasizes the thrill of watching these races live, where drivers lean back to maximize aerodynamics, and the horses reach speeds of 35-40 MPH. He encourages families to take advantage of this free event to experience something new and exciting. As the on-air analyst for the day, Rheinheimer will provide insights throughout the event.

