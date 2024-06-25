Harrah’s Hoosier Park: Summertime Kick-Off

Harrah’s Hoosier Park is having a big event to start the summer with fun for everyone. It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event is not just for the public but also for the employees of Harrah’s Hoosier Park.

Throughout the day, everyone can enjoy lots of free rides.

There are many activities for kids, too. One of the special attractions is a petting zoo where children can meet and touch friendly animals.

There will also be different food trucks at the event. These trucks will have a variety of tasty foods that guests can buy and enjoy.

Besides eating and playing, guests can listen to live music and look at items from local vendors who will be selling their goods.

The big excitement of the day starts at 7 p.m. with live harness racing. There will be 12 races for guests to watch and enjoy.

This event at Harrah’s Hoosier Park is a great way for families to spend a day together, enjoying the start of summer with lots of fun activities and entertainment.