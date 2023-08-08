Harry Allen coming to Feinstein’s!

Feinstein’s stage is set to welcome a true jazz virtuoso, as Harry Allen, the illustrious tenor saxophonist, graces the spotlight. An integral part of Carmel’s Jazz Fest, this event will feature an extraordinary collaboration between award-winning jazz pianist Rossano Sportiello and the esteemed Harry Allen, a distinguished inductee of the Jazz Monsters Hall of Fame. The words of jazz writer and lyricist Gene Lees resonate deeply: “Stan Getz was once asked his idea of the perfect tenor saxophone soloist. His answer was, ‘My technique, Al Cohn’s ideas, and Zoot’s time.’ The fulfillment of that ideal may well be embodied in… Harry Allen.”

In the year 2020, Harry Allen’s remarkable contributions were commemorated with an induction into the Jazz Monsters Hall of Fame at SOKA University of America. Furthermore, his musical prowess was acknowledged with a top-three finalist position for France’s Académie du Jazz’s Prix du Jazz Classique, a testament to his CD “Under a Blanket of Blue,” a collaboration with guitarist Dave Blenkhorn. Notably, this CD was created during the challenging times of the pandemic, with Harry taking charge of remote recording, mixing, and mastering. With a discography boasting over 70 albums as a leader and numerous others as a sideman, Harry’s artistry has not gone unnoticed. His achievements include multiple Gold Disc Awards from Japan’s Swing Journal Magazine, and his album “Tenors Anyone?” earned both the Gold Disc Award and the New Star Award. His recordings consistently earned spots on top-ten lists of Swing Journal Magazine’s reader’s poll and Jazz Journal International’s critic’s poll. The accolades continued with the Harry Allen – Joe Cohn Quartet clinching the New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Jazz Combo Performance in 2006, along with a nomination for Best Jazz Combo by the Jazz Journalists Association. Additionally, Harry was honored with the 2010 New York Nightlife Award for Best Jazz Solo, a testament to his enduring musical excellence.