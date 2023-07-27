Harry & Izzy’s: 7th best airport restaurant in the world

Chef Jeff Stoller, the executive chef at Harry Izzy’s Indianapolis location, joined us Thursday morning with a vibrant display of tacos. He showcased a trio of tantalizing tacos – cilantro lime steak tacos, spicy Asian shrimp tacos, and Wahoo fish tacos with citrus slaw. This segment promises to be a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. We gained invaluable tips and tricks from the chef himself on preparing mouthwatering tacos at home, adding a dash of Harry and Izzy’s magic to our own kitchen adventures.

(WISH Photo)

We’re fortunate to feature the distinguished organization behind Harry and Izzy’s – Huse Culinary, an upscale restaurant and retail food group based in the heart of Indianapolis. Huse Culinary is the proud owner and operator of six restaurants and four restaurant brands, including the iconic St. Elmo Steak House, which has been enchanting guests since 1902 with perfectly aged steaks, tender pork chops, and the world-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail®. The flagship restaurant’s legendary sinus-clearing dish provides an unforgettable and invigorating experience for diners.

Huse Culinary’s dedication to culinary excellence extends beyond its restaurants, with its online store offering retail sauces, condiments, and adult beverages available at major retailers nationwide. For more fascinating details about this culinary empire, visit HuseCulinary.com and savor the essence of their culinary craftsmanship.