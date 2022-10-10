Life.Style.Live!

Hartwell’s Premium chef prepares Pan Seared Maple Pork Tenderloin, Poached Pear with Raspberry Glaze, Maple Granola

We’re getting creative with pork and pears in the kitchen this morning with Chef Charles Bryant of Hartwell’s Premium.

Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” he demonstrated how you can share common ingredients within different courses and make a nice fluid meal instead of having your palate shocked with each course.

He did this by preparing Pan Seared Maple Pork Tenderloin with Pears, Dried Cherries and Port w/ Roasted Carrots and Fingerling Potatoes and Cinnamon & Port Poached Pear with Raspberry Glaze and Maple Granola.

He also debuted his new dressing.

For more information, click here.