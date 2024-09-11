Hartwell’s Premium launches Indianapolis Colts themed sauce

When Chef Charles comes into our kitchen, we know everything is going to be easy and tasty.

Chef Charles Bryant is the owner of Hartwell’s Premium, a sauce you can find in local grocery stores including Kroger.

Today’s theme is “Cow and Chicken.” But wait…that’s not all! He introduced his brand new Hartwell’s Premium Bleu Horse Burger Sauce made exclusively for the Indianapolis Colts!

In the first segment, he made smash burgers with his new sauce.

In the second segment, he made chicken salad sliders!