Hattie’s Coffee House

Hattie’s Coffee House is dedicated to providing its customers with a distinctive experience that sets it apart from others.

Located in a historically converted farmhouse, the coffee house offers locally roasted coffee, creating a unique atmosphere for patrons.

The ambiance is a blend of rustic charm and contemporary coziness, ensuring visitors feel a sense of warmth and comfort.

The commitment to friendly and intuitive service further enhances the overall experience, making everyone who walks through the doors feel at home.

Hattie’s Coffee House invites guests to savor not just a cup of coffee but a memorable and inviting moment within the confines of its charming setting.