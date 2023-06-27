Health tips in honor of Men’s Health Month

In recognition of Men’s Health Month, Dr. Terry Layman from Marathon Health is eager to share valuable insights and tips regarding men’s health. As an Indy doctor, he aims to address the importance of medical appointments and check-ups while shedding light on the issue of men’s avoidance of doctors. Dr. Layman will provide recommendations on preventive measures to reduce the risk of common health conditions in men. His message emphasizes the significance of seeking help and support for health issues, encouraging men to prioritize their well-being.

